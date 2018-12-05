It wasn't as easy as anyone thought it would be, perhaps not as easy as it should have been, but Oneida survived an upset bid by Oliver Springs in the District 3-A opener at OHS Gymnasium on Tuesday, December 4, defeating the Bobcats 70-57.

Dalton Yancey scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting and had a team-high seven rebounds, while Nathan Bowling added 19 points, including five 3-point shots, to power the Indians to the win. Yancey showed why he will be hard for District 3-A teams to stop on the post, while Bowling got red-hot from the perimeter. Kolby Morgan, meanwhile, scored 14 points.

