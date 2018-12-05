MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Bryson Russ scored 19 points to lead four Scott High players in double figures, and Trey Morrow recorded yet another double-double, as the Highlanders rolled to a 61-43 win over Union County here Tuesday, December 4.

Russ, a senior, scored a career-high to help lead his team to the non-district win, which snapped Union County’s four-game winning streak. The freshman Morrow finished with 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, his fifth double-double in seven games to start his debut season. Noah Buttram, also a freshman, finished with 10 points, as did Logan Goodman.

