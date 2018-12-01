GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A 62-year-old Oneida woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near here Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as Wanda Strunk, 62, of Oneida, died after the pickup truck she was a passenger in left the roadway and plunged 40 ft. into the West Prong of the Little Pigeon River.

The accident occurred along U.S. Hwy. 441 near the Chimneys Picnic Area in the national park, about seven miles south of Gatlinburg. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lawrence Gallagher, 63, of LaFollette.

