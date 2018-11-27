With the pre-Thanksgiving portion of the 2018-2019 basketball season complete, here are a few things that have stood out for local teams:

• Jayden Thomas is a shooter. That’s hardly surprising. The Oneida senior emerged as one of District 3-A’s best 3-point shooters last season; Lady Indians coach Marv West said prior to the start of the season that she “took over the game at times” in 2017-2018. And if the first handful of games of the 2018-2019 season are any indication, the same is going to be true this season. Thomas has come off the bench through the first five games of the season to prove one thing: If she’s open, there’s a significant chance that she’s going to knock down the shot.

