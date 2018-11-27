Nell Chambers Claborn, 86, of Oneida, passed away November 25, 2018, at the home of her daughter in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, January 12, 1932, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arley Loton Claborn; parents, James Hurstle and Hattie Burchfield Chambers; and special aunt, Lula Thompson.

She was a member of First Baptist Church-Oneida.

She is survived by her daughter, Luann (David) Wallace of Knoxville; grandchildren: Allison Koch of Nashville, Jaclyn Laxton of Oneida, and Whit Reed of Knoxville; great-grandsons: Connor, Riley, Lukas, Turner, and William; sisters: Ruby West of Zephyr Hills, Fla., Margaret (Herbert) Davis of Oneida, and Barbara (Everett) Posey of Knoxville; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends from 5 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 28, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 29, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Presnell officiating. Music will be provided by Greta Laxton. Interment will follow at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.