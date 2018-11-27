Linda Reed, 71, of Helenwood, passed away November 24, 2018, at home with her husband by her side.

Born in Oneida, July 29, 1947, she was preceded in death by her parents, Gorman Frank and Ernie Hammock Duncan.

She was a member of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband, Don Reed of Helenwood; mother-in-law, Evelyn Chambers; brother-in-law, Jim (Frances) Reed; aunt, Gloria Bridges; special friend, Jean Brown; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 27, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Gadd, Bro. Johnny Jeffers, and Bro. Kevin Reynolds officiating. Music was provided by Jamie and Toni Byrd. Interment was to have been conducted at 12 noon, Wednesday, November 28, at Daniel Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.