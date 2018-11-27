Joshua Clay Phillips, 33, of Oneida, passed away November 18, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Oak Ridge, February 4, 1985, he was preceded in death by his father, Alane Phillips; grandparents: Laughton Phillips, Henry Clay Thompson and Elsie Shannon Thompson; aunt, Wanda (Dewayne) Phillips; uncle, W. C. Thompson; and niece, Caroline Jade Phillips.

He is survived by his sons, Jasper Clay and Jace Cole Phillips, and their mother, Amanda; Lynda Monroe, mother, Glenda Jo Thompson Phillips, Ge-fala, Ruth Phillips; sisters, Malana (Scott) Smith and Carrie (Jason) Rogers; nephews and nieces: Jacob Phillips, Jordan Burke, Wayne Reagan, Joey Phillips, Josh Phillips, Samuel Letner, Johnathon Letner, Rayona Day, and Katie Phillips; in-laws: Margie Simpson, Becky (Dale) Phillips, Keisha Letner, and Angie Simpson; aunts and uncle: Gearl Faye (Dave) Caruthers, Lavada (Tom) Wheeler, Sharlyn Young, and Steve (Debbie) Thompson; life-long friends, Johnny Harness and Joe Letner; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 23, at Antioch Baptist Church with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music was provided by the Mason Family. Interment followed at Antioch Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.