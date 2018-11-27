Oneida used a 25-10 run in the third quarter to take a commanding lead over Jellico at OHS Gymnasium Tuesday (November 20), eventually defeating the Blue Devils 63-45 in a non-district game.
The score was tight for a half for an Oneida team that was looking to bounce back after consecutive losses to Clarkrange. The Indians led throughout, but were up just 30-23 at halftime.
