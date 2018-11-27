WARTBURG — No Fountain in the lineup? No problem. At least that was the message Wartburg sent here Tuesday, November 20, scoring an 80-70 win over Scott High in non-district action.

Elijah Langley scored 20 points to lead three Bulldogs in double figures, and Wartburg led the Highlanders most of the way en route to the 10-point win that seemed to suggest the Bulldogs will be in the thick of the District 4-A title hunt again this season, despite the prognosticators’ predictions.

Trey Morrow scored 19 for the Highlanders, including 13 in the second half, while Bryson Russ scored 16, but Tuesday’s game was ultimately about Wartburg’s offense.

