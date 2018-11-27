Anna Sue Day, 79, of Helenwood, passed away November 19, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born in Campbell County, September 22, 1939, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Kermit Day; second husband, J. Vernon Day; daughter, Karen Sue Cross; parents, James Lewallen and Nannie Crabtree; grandmother, Josie Crabtree; and daughter-in-law, Linda Day.

She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Red Ash Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Ivory (Ike) Byrge and Paul (Floss) Day; grandchildren: Maria Glenn, Marsha Ray, Misty Byrge, Little Paul Day, Stacey Lynn Jones, Nikki Christen, and Bradley Cross; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Christian, Cameron, Austin, Amber, Greyson, John Dillon, Kalee and Colton; great-great-grandchild, Levi; sister, Martha Russell; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 27, at Antioch Baptist Church with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music was provided by the Antioch Singers. Interment followed at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.