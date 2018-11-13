“I like our kids a lot. They’re working hard.”

That’s how Scott High girls basketball head coach Jackson Sharp describes his team as the Lady Highlanders prepare to tip off the 2018-2019 season.

Sharp has reason for optimism, despite losing four regular starters from last year’s team, including Journey Babb, Hannah Myers and Sierra Young, all of whom were seniors last year.

“That’s a lot of scoring there,” Sharp admits. “It’s a lot of scoring and a lot of board work to be replaced.” But the Lady Highlanders also have a lot of experience returning. In fact, Scott High has more experienced depth this season than it has in many of the seasons since Sharp took the reins of the program a decade ago.

The complete story can be found in the print edition of the Independent Herald.