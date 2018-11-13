Muriel Louise Thompson Stephens, 82, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away November 5, 2018.

Born March 8, 1936, she was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dora Murphy Thompson; siblings: Morris Thompson, Earl Thompson, her twin, Betty Thompson, and Johnny Roy Thompson.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, Betty Phillips and family; brother, Roy Thompson and family; several nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Flora Sexton and family; Williamsburg Health & Rehab Center family and friends, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 8, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Sewell officiating. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.