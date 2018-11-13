Connie Burke Terry, 91, of the Station Camp community, passed away November 9, 2018.

Born in Oneida, January 31, 1927, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cal Terry; parents, Will Haden and Rilda Thomas Burke; sisters, Dorothy Marcum and Alice Walker, brothers: Mitchell (Wilda), Ovia, Ester (Dorothy) Lewis (Gerald), T.L. (Alene), and Howard (Lena) Burke; and in-laws: Neal Cross, Cal and Easter Elizabeth Terry, Arnold Boyatt, Odell Williams, Harmons (Ollie) Terry, Elmer (Myrtie) Terry, Jim Terry, and Rhoda, Errie, and Dorothy Terry.

She was a member of Bethalonia United Baptist Church serving as custodian, teacher, and Sunday School secretary for many years. For more than 30 years she worked for Hartco Flooring Company. As a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend she always thought of others first.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Cross; son, Danny (Patricia) Terry; grandsons, Jerrod and Bradley Terry; sisters, Elizabeth Boyatt and Menda Williams; brothers: J.D. (Kathleen) Burke, Crestin Burke, Jessie (Kaye) Burke, and James (Brenda) Burke; sister-in-law, Bernis Burke; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 12, with Bro. Jennings Terry and Bro. J.D. Burke officiating. Music was provided by Mary Hamby and David Walker. Interment was conducted November 13, at West Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.