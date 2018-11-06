KNOXVILLE — Both Oneida High School and Scott High School were awarded for sportsmanship here Monday afternoon.

The two local high schools received A.F. Bridges divisional awards at a presentation at Hardin Valley High School. The divisional awards are presented by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association each year to schools that have reported no unsportsmanlike conduct incidents during the previous school year and have displayed an overall positive effort to teach and demand a positive atmosphere of sportsmanship at athletic events.

Three schools in each of three classifications — based on enrollment — are awarded in each of the state’s three grand divisions, fo a total of nine in each class. One of those nine will be presented the A.F. Bridges State Award of Excellence later this year.

In East Tennessee, schools awarded in Class A included Oneida, Grace Baptist Academy and Harriman High School. In Class AA, Scott High was joined by Grainger High School and Meigs County High School. Recipients in Class AAA were David Crockett High School, Seymour High School and Soddy-Daisy High School.

To be awarded, schools have to be nominated by officials and other schools.

The A.F. Bridges Award is given in honor of TSSAA’s first executive secretary, who held that position from 1946 until 1972.