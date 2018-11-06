Danny Wilson, 73, of Winfield, passed away October 31, 2018, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, August 11, 1945, he was preceded in death by his parents, Genie and Mable Ryan Wilson; brothers: Eugene, Jim, Gary, and Donnie Wilson; and sisters: Lucielle Morrow, Ellen Akinna, and Glennis Wilson.

He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eunice Wilson of Winfield; son, Rick Wilson; daughter, Stacy (Randy) Groce; grandchildren: Cory Wilson, Todd Wilson, Bethany Groce, and Blake Groce; great-grandchildren, Caylen, Praylee, and Christa; great-great-grandchild, MaRaelen; special friend, Charley Young; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service was conducted November 3, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Robert (Mountain) Blankenship officiating. Music was provided by Mack and Rita Wright. His request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.