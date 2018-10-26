An Oneida man is facing charges after being arrested by local and federal authorities on Wednesday.

Ricky Vaughn Lewallen, 38, of Leatherwood Road in Oneida, was charged locally with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lewallen, who was convicted in 2009 of aggravated sexual battery, is a registered sex offender in Tennessee. He is listed on the sex offender registry as committing a violent sex crime against children.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Scott County Sheriff's Department Deputy Joseph Byrge, local law enforcement officers -- including Byrge and SCSD Deputy Dusty Hayes -- accompanied U.S. Marshal Service agents to a Leatherwood Road home in search of Lewallen on Wednesday. The warrant indicated that the U.S. Marshals were searching for Lewallen for violation of the sex offender registry, failure to appear for court, and violating his probation.

Lewallen was located at 1169 Leatherwood Road. According to the state's sex offender registry, his registered residence is located at 1177 Leatherwood Road. However, the registry also lists his status as "absconded."

As law enforcement cleared the home to make sure no one else was present, marshals allegedly found two rifles in a back bedroom closet -- a .50-caliber muzzleloader rifle and a .22 long rifle. Lewallen was the only person present in the home, Byrge wrote in the warrant. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from being in possession of firearms.