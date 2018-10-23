Wilma Phyllis Hamby, 72, of Powell, formerly of Scott County, passed away October 19, 2018, at her home.

Born in Scott County, May 20, 1946, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Hamby; son, Steve (Bub) Hamby; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Hall; sisters: Carol Kinta, Rennie Cordell, Velma Wilson, Evelyn E. Step, and Amanda Adkins; and brother, Walter Musgrove.

She loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church.

She is survived by her children, Pam Smith of Powell, Lena “Babe” (Bo) Anderson of the Paint Rock community, Sharlene (Shane) Capley of Lake City, and Scott Hamby, Regina (Orvil) Henry, and Jennifer Roysdon, all of Oneida; grandchildren: April Hawn, Tyler and Brandon Hamby, Travis Selvidge, Charles and Jacklyn Anderson, Carrie Anderson, Jackie West, Dylan and Felicia Capley, Desirae and Baleigh Roysdon, and Jordan, Caleb, and Caiden Henry; great grandchildren, Jaya, Nathan, Austin, and Alexis; brother, Roger Hill; special friend, Segal Phillips of Helenwood; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 23, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Rick Wilson officiating. Music was provided by Allen and Diane Carson, and Robert Keffer. Interment followed at Foster Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.