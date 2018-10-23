Rose Mary Stegall, 81, of Nashville, passed away October 16, 2018, at Bethany Center for Rehabilitation & Healing in Nashville.

Born July 23, 1937, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ted Stegall; daughter, Debra Elaine Stegall; and parents, Lester and Helen Catherine Siperik Cox.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Chris) Prichard of Brentwood; grandson, Conner Thomas Prichard; sister, Christine Moody; nieces, Kellie Johnson and Klorissa Moody; great-niece, Kodie; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 18, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating. Music was provided by Allen Carson. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.