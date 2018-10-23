ROBBINS — A man was charged after an assault here Sunday that involved a handgun being fired two times.

Curtis Lee Smith, 56, of Forest Ridge Road, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a fight with his neighbor.

According to a warrant filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Gordon Byrd, officers were dispatched to Forest Ridge Road after reports of a fight with guns involved. There, they encountered the victim — Walt Jackson — who was allegedly bleeding from his mouth and nose.

The warrant stated that Jackson told deputies he was putting up a fence on his property when Smith approached and attempted to hit him with a hammer. As the two struggled, two handguns fell from Jackson’s waistband. Jackson had a permit to carry the firearms.

As a struggle ensued for control of the weapons, one of the handguns, a .45 automatic, was discharged two times. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Smith was arrested after interviews with the two men and witnesses determined “that Mr. Smith was the primary aggressor in this incident,” Byrd wrote in the warrant.

Jackson was taken by EMS to Big South Fork Medical Center ER for x-rays and CT scans.