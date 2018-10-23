An Oneida man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly stealing two used tires from a business near his home.

Alton Dean Phillips, 18, of a West 3rd Avenue address, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers following a quick investigation into the theft of tires from Carson Budget Tires.

According to a warrant filed by OPD, the investigation began after a call that someone in a red SUV was taking tires from the business around 4 a.m. Thursday morning. When officers located a vehicle matching the description nearby, they found two tires in the trunk. However, Phillips — the driver of the vehicle — and his two passengers alleged that the business's owner allows people to have "the old unusable tires around the back of his shop." The owner, Holland Carson, refuted the claim, saying the suspects did not have permission to be on the property.

Officers found a cocked crossbow in the rear of the vehicle, "with the string pulled back ready to fire, but with no arrow loaded." Phillips allegedly told officers that he kept the string pulled back "because you never know about people."

In addition to theft, Phillips was charged with going armed with intent.

The two passengers, both juveniles, were also arrested and transported to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.