Janice Sue Davis Crabtree, 80, of Helenwood, passed away October 20, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born January 29, 1938, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Crabtree; infant son, parents, Elza Walter and Amy Faye Ballard Davis; brothers: Forest Alfred, Malcom Eugene, Elza Dwayne, Carl Edward, and Joseph Eldon Davis; sisters: Norma Jean Geesaman, Julia Olive Holliday, Roxie Ann Dyke, Mary Jeannette Bua, and Betty June Davis; nephew, John Russell Bell; and in-laws: Lee and Margaret Crabtree, Charles Conway Vaden, Della Young, Irene Strunk, and Glenna Collins.

She is survived by her sons, Ronnie (Cindy) Crabtree and Lee (Dorothy) Crabtree; daughters, Susan Vaden and Vicki (Louie) Twibell; grandchildren: Adam Slye, Samantha McCune, Brittany Crabtree, Ashley Crabtree, David Crabtree, Dustin Vaden, Scott Vaden, Christopher Smith, Jake Smith, Sherri Smith, Amanda Anderson and Abraham Crabtree; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters: Barbara Louise Webster, Darlene Kaye (Sonny) Slusher, Linda Ellen (Larry) Whaley, and Kathleen Faye (Charlie) Reahard; brother, Gary Lee Davis; in-laws: Norma Jean Potter, Shirl (Wanda) Crabtree and Ernest (Dottie) Crabtree; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 22, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Jim West and Bro. Jeff Davis officiating. Music was provided by White Rock Church choir. Graveside service was conducted October 23, at Crabtree Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.