Hugh E. (H.E.) Hearn, 70 of Oak Ridge, passed away October 20, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Selmer, Tennessee, December 18, 1947, he was preceded in death by his parents, Mayhugh and Canetha Hearn; sister, Katherine; and grandparents: T.E. and Orpha Wilkinson and Robert and Mattie Hearn.

He graduated from Selmer High School as salutatorian, attended University of the South at Sewanee; and graduated in 1971 from University of Tennessee in civil engineering. He earned Eagle Scout and the God and Country award in the Boy Scouts; worked at A.B. Long Construction, Longwa Mining Company, North American Coal and was general manager of Beech Grove Processing, Cross Mtn. Coal and Valley View Coal. He was owner of Cumberland Coal Co., co-owner of Appalachian Resources Management Company, and past president of FACT, a Tennessee coal association. He also served in the Tennessee National Guard and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Katie Hearn of Robbins; sons, Andy (Joy) Hearn of Boise, Idaho, and Alan (Tracy) Hearn of Robbins; grandchildren: Ian, William, Emma, Moriah, Samantha, Becky, Megan, Abi, and Joey; brother, Jeff (Jane) Hearn of Raleigh, NC; nephews, David and Thomas (Susan), both of Raleigh, NC; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 23, at Trinity Baptist Church. Interment was to have been conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 24, at the family farm.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.