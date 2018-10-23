Doyle Wade Clark, 61, of the Cherry Fork community in Helenwood, passed away October 14, 2018, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Orange, California, November 5, 1956, he was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Monroe and Hazel Johnson Clark; brother, Gill Clark; and sister, Donna Ellis.

He is survived by his sister, Sheila Burns; brother-in-law, Charles Mason; special friend, Ronnie Phillips; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

His wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.