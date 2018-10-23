Cheryl Pendergrass Branim, 68, passed away October 22, 2018, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Fort Pierce, Florida. Born July 17, 1950, she was preceded in death by her parents, Porter Pendergrass and Billie Caulfield Zachary.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 26, from 6 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8 p.m., in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Phillip Kazee and Bro. David Walker officiating. Music will be provided by Lora Beth Lowe, Alfred Branim, and Felicia Walker. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 27, at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.