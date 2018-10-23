Charles McKinley Smith, 80 of Fairfield, Ohio, formerly of Scott County, passed away October 19, 2018, at Mount Healthy Christian Village surrounded by his family.

Born September 7, 1938, he was preceded in death by his parents, Edd and Ruby J. Carson Smith.

He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of West Oneida Baptist Church. He graduated from Oneida High School; served four years in the Air Force; taught auto mechanics at Scarlet Oaks High School; and worked 40 years at Tom Sweeny Nissan. He lived in Ohio from 1964 until 2018.

He is survived by his children: Mark (Jamie) Smith, Steven (Denise) Smith, and Sarah (Andrew) Breen; grandchildren: Ruby Smith, Xoe Smith and Jordan Smith; brothers: Kenneth (Freddie) Smith, James E. (Geraldine) Smith, Bobby Lee (Betsy) Smith and Denny A. (LouAnn) Smith; sister, Ruby Ann (Gary Cross); special friends: Hubert and Alice Smith, Randy Smith and Rutherford Smith; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends Wednesday, October 24, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m., in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Presnell officiating. Music was to have been provided by Allen Martin and Jane Phillips. Interment was to have followed at H.C. Smith Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.