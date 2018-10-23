Ashlyn Jame Nichole Moore, 12, of Oneida, passed away October 14, 2018, in Winfield.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Eddie Goodman, Melissa Smith, and Curtis Moore; great grandparent, Willard Goodman; and aunt, Beverly Jeffers.

She attended Burchfield Elementary School, played softball, loved the outdoors, music and being around people she loved.

She is survived by her parents, Nickie Nichole Goodman Moore and Quinton James Moore; brother, Noah Moore; sister, Brayleigh Moore; grandmother, Kathal Moore of Winfield; great-grandparents, Edna Goodman and Donald Marlow; aunts and uncles: Eddie Goodman, Jr., Krista Goodman, Isiah Smith, Dakota Goodman, Johnny and Linda Moore of Parkers Lake, Ky., Violet Raines of LaFollette, Bruce and Linda Moore of Ringgold, Ga., Curtis Moore, Jr. , Qula and Bill Stephens, and Melissa and JR Ryan of Winfield; special friends: Camillia Jeffers, Erica Torres, Kailey Hughett, Marissa Byrge, Dayce Day, Kaylee Smith, Kelly and Josh Harness, Karen and Tom Sellers, Sharon Summers, and Shannon Summers; numerous cousins, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 18, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Sewell officiating. Interment followed.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.