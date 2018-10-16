Two Oneida men were arrested in unrelated domestic assault cases last week.

Anthony R. Barnes, 47, and Ryan K. Lowe, 40, were arrested by Oneida Police Department officers following separate investigations into domestic disturbances.

Barnes was arrested Thursday after allegedly beating his wife and attempting to prevent his daughter from calling 911 to summon help.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department investigator Dustin Burke, Barnes became angry at his wife over a previous relationship. Barnes allegedly claimed that he did not hit his wife, but that she tripped while attempting to run out the door. However, Burke wrote in the warrant, the victim had black eye, a golf-ball-sized lump on the right side of her face, visible knots on her head and had blood coming from her earlobes.

