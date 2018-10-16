Philip (PC) Smith, 90, of Oneida, formerly of Natchez, Mississippi, passed away October 10, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge surrounded by his family.

Born in Natchez, Mississippi, he was preceded in death by his parents, Philip W. and Bessie Halford Smith; brother, Charles Smith; and sister, Helen Harigal.

He was an avid coon hunter and gardener. He worked for the International Paper Company for more than 39 years and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Natchez, Miss.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mattie Christine Bonds Smith of Oneida; son, Robert William (Patricia) Smith; grandchild, Katherine Drew; great-grandchildren: Harmony, Allison, and Taylor; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 13, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Sewell officiating. Music was provided by Marcy Thomas and John Vernon Thompson, Jr. Interment followed at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.