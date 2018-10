Lesa Marie Moffett, 54, of the Mountain View community, passed away October 8, 2018, at her home.

Born in Amherst, Ohio, May 19, 1964, she is survived by her daughter, Brittany Lynn Moffett; parents, Ronald Meade and Patricia House Mead; sister, Lynn Naile; and many other relatives and friends.

The family’s wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.