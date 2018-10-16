June Daugherty Todd, 73, Robbins, passed away peacefully October 8, 2018, at home following a long battle with cancer.

Born in Winfield, February 25, 1945, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dale Todd; infant son, Dale Edward Todd; granddaughter, Erica Byrd; parents, Sterling and Ruth Adkins Daugherty; and sisters: Anna Lee Phillips, Eva Mae Wilson, Lula Bell Ball and Barbara Sue Davis.

She was a born-again Christian and faithfully attended First Baptist Church-Robbins.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Melissa) Todd, and Pam Byrge; grandchildren: Heather Wilson, Megan Melton, Jordan Todd, and Tori Ross; great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Dallas, Karrigan, and Kyler; siblings: Lida Agnes Daugherty, Carl Henry (Beverly) Daugherty, Roland Dean (Margie) Daugherty, and Audrey (David) McLelland; special friend, Goldia Potter; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 11, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Smithers and Bro. Brady Goad officiating. Music was provided by Jimmy Byrd and Sarah Byrd. Graveside service was conducted October 12, at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.