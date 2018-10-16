Joann “Mamaw Jo” Lawson Kirby, 73, passed away October 8, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born in Scott County, June 30, 1945, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cordell Jackson Kirby; son, William Corey Kirby; parents, William and Lucretia Richardson Lawson; two infant siblings, four brothers, and seven sisters.

She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Tim) Strunk and Amanda (Chuck) Strunk; grandson, Jordie Strunk; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Sawyer; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 11, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Jamie Byrd officiating. Music was provided by the Antioch Singers. Graveside service was conducted October 12, at Antioch Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.