Virgil David Cecil, 77, of Winfield, passed away October 9, at home surrounded by his family following a two-year battle with cancer.

Born in Mine 18 Camp, Barthel, Kentucky, January 10, 1941, he was preceded in death by his parents, Desdie and Virgil Cecil; brothers, Joseph and Paul Cecil; and sister, Eloise Rutledge.

As a child, his family moved to Dixie where he grew up. As a young man, he had many jobs and learned many trades. In 1961, he met and married Virginia Taylor. They moved to Louisville, Ky., where he began a 22-year career at International Harvester as a tool and die maker. While living in Louisville, he was also a volunteer firefighter. After International Harvester closed, he began working at Tecumseh in Somerset, Ky. This brought about the move to Winfield. He was a true entrepreneur. After moving to Winfield, he had several successful businesses which included a service station, pawn shop, builder and mulch yard. The most important job to him was serving as mayor of Winfield, he took this job very seriously and worked tirelessly for his community.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Taylor Cecil of Winfield; daughter Susan (Bob) Zimlich of Louisville, Ky.; son, Joseph D. (Susanne) Cecil of Winfield; seven grandchildren, sisters: Gloria Cecil of Louisville, Ky., Mary Haisley of Carrollton, Ga., and Kathy King of Lexington, Ky.; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service was conducted October 13, at Millcreek Methodist Church, Sawyer, Ky.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.