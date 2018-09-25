A second man has been arrested in connection with a September 10 incident that left an Oneida man hospitalized with head trauma.

Joseph A. Stephens, 34, of Oak Park Apartments, was arrested Tuesday, September 18, and charged with aggravated assault.

Obie W. Stephens, 35, of Williamsburg, Ky., had already been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident, which occurred eight days earlier at a Stanley Street residence.

Oneida Police Department investigators say that a couple — identified as Jesse Perry and Amanda Garrett — went to Perry’s cousin’s home on Stanley Street to use the telephone when the two men “came out and jumped Jesse.”

Garrett told investigators that the two men beat Perry up and that Stephens hit him in the head with a tire iron.

When police officers arrived at Big South Fork Medical Center ER, Perry had a “gash in his head approximately five inches long and blood all over his face and he had blood coming from his left eye,” OPD K-9 Officer Toby Jeffers wrote in a warrant.

The warrant indicated that Perry was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville with head trauma.

The two men had left the residence by the time investigators arrived. However, Obie Stephens was taken into custody soon thereafter.