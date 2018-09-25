Rose Saran Watters West, 79, of Oneida, passed away September 18, 2018, at Tennova Healthcare in LaFollette.

Born in Oneida, May 15, 1939, she was preceded in death by her husband, George “Gee” West; children: Nina Ball Sexton, Johnny West, and Randall West; grandson, Derrick Ball; parents, Delynn Watters and Ruth Hill Parsons; and brother, George Parsons.

She is survived by her son, Dwight West of Oneida; daughter, Daphne Georgette (David) Day; grandchildren: Wesley Ball, Adrian Terry, Josh West, Jordan West, Cable West, and Celeste West Thompson; great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Kylie, Shane, Isaiah, Elijah, McKenna, Grainger, and Eli; sister, Quma (Tony) Vinson; son-in-law, David Day; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was conducted September 22, at Kingtown Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.