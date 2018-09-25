If you're going to burglarize a vehicle, it's probably best not to choose one that's driven by a law enforcement officer.

But, allegedly, an Oneida man did just that last week, and he's now facing felony charges.

Tyler S. Jeffers, of a Station Camp Road address in West Oneida, was arrested in connection with the burglary, which occurred on Tuesday, September 18.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Agent Bill Miller, he was conducting a joint investigation with the Blount County Sheriff's Office concerning a stolen vehicle in the O&W area of Oneida. During that investigation, Miller wrote, Jeffers entered his vehicle — which was issued by the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force — and took a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, along with Miller's wallet with police identification, credit cards and other personal items, as well as a pair of binoculars, flashlight and police-band radio.

Jeffers was charged with auto burglary and theft over $1,000.