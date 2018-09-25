James Maley Johnson, Jr., 51, of Robbins, passed away September 22, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Covington, Kentucky, January 16, 1967, he was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Ann Owens Johnson; and nephew, Jerry Lee Johnson, Jr.

He is survived by Nelie Brummett; sisters, Peggy (Dellno) Whitehead and Carol (Kenneth) Roark; brother, Jerry (Thelma) Johnson, Sr.; nieces and nephews: Christy, Kevin, Amie, Kellie, Kenny, Nick, and Mariah; many other relatives and friends.

His request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.