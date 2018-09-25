James Clifton Dobbs, 66, of Helenwood, passed away September 16, 2018, at North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell.

Born in Oneida, April 27, 1952, he was preceded in death by his parents, Valto and Bertie Phillips Dobbs; brother, Billy Ray Reynolds; infant brother, infant sister, and grandparents: Dan and Nanna Mae Dobbs and Princess Phillips and James Calvin Phillips.

He is survived by his brothers, Richard (Barbara) Reynolds, and Sheldon Dobbs; sister, Shirley (Wayne) Reynolds; Bobby (Charlotte) Williams; sister-in-law, Bernice Reynolds; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

His wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.