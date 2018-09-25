Geraldine Jeffers, 78, of the Buffalo Bridge community, passed away September 22, at home surrounded by her family.

Born October 1, 1939, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jeffers; parents, Elmer Dutch and Genera Seabolt; son-in-law, Roger Honeycutt; brother, Charles Buster Sexton; and sisters: Marie, Ella Jean, and Betty Jane.

She was the oldest member of Buffalo Bridge Missionary Baptist Church, and was a loving wife, mother and mamaw.

She is survived by her daughters: Paula (Jerry) Bond, Anna Honeycutt, Darlene (Keith) Massengale, and Sharon (Michael) Massengale; grandchildren: Jonah Bond, Jerri Lynn Bond, Heather Shannon, Melissa Stephens, J.C. Massengale, Savannah Kidd, and Jordan Massengale; brothers, Donald Dick (Anna Rose) Sexton, and James Roy Sexton; sisters, Kat (Daryl) Bailey, and Brenda Kay Strunk; great-grandchildren: Braxton, Darian, Colby, Gracie, Taylor, D.J., Kaylin, Khloe, Mariah, Tidus, Damion, and Hananiah; great-great-grandson, Braylon; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 24, in the chapel of West Murley Funeral Home with Rev. Ashley Cooper, Rev. Michael Massengale, and Rev. Charles Lowe officiating. Music was provided by her grandchildren, Savannah and Jordan. Interment was conducted September 25, at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.