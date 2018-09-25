Daphne Georgette West Day, 56, of Dalton, Georgia, passed away September 20, 2018, at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Ga.

Born in Oneida, February 21, 1962, she was preceded in death by her parents, George “Gee” and Rose Saran Watters West; brothers, Johnny West and Randy West; and sister, Nina Sexton.

She is survived by her husband, David Day of Dalton, Ga.; son, David Lee Day, Jr., of Dalton, Ga.; brother, Dwight West of Oneida; special aunt, Quma (Tony) Vinson of Mississippi; and several other nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was conducted September 22, at Kingtown Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.