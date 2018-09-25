William Carl ‘Bill’ West, 76 of Madison, Alabama, passed away September 20, 2018, at the Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville, Alabama.

Born May 9, 1942, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Simpson West; parents, Oscar West and Alta Gibson West Carson; and sister, Nancy West Holiday.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in active duty in Vietnam.

He is survived by his brothers, James Oscar (Sheila) West and Robert (Linda) West; several nieces and nephews, in-laws: Ralph Simpson, Shirley (Ralph) Jeffers, and Vonda (Dave) O’Sullivan; special friends: Louise Rayburn, George Moss, Kirk DeWeese, and Maurice and Rosie Baldwin; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends Wednesday, September 26, from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. with Bro. Philip Kazee officiating in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home. Interment was to have followed at Scott County Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.