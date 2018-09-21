An Oneida man died at the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Paint Rock Road Tuesday, September 18, with investigators saying it was possible that a medical emergency led to the crash and his death.

Roger M. Jeffers, 46, of Oneida, was identified as the victim of the accident, which occurred on S.R. 456 around 8:30 a.m. on September 18. The accident occurred when Jeffers' 1996 Chevy 1500 pickup went into a ditch on the westbound side of the two-lane highway, then re-entered the roadway and plunged down an embankment on the opposite side, stopping in a field.

By the time first responders arrived on the scene, Jeffers was unresponsive.

Oneida Police Department Investigator Bill Miller investigated the accident, with assistance from Oneida Chief of Police Darryl Laxton.

In addition to Scott County Ambulance Service, firefighters from both the Paint Rock and Pine Hill volunteer fire departments responded to the scene of the accident, which occurred just outside the Oneida city limits.

Jeffers was the father of three children — Misty Babb and husband Greg, Darren Duncan and wife Kristin, and Travis Newport — and had three grandchildren: Carley Anderson and Kenley and Gage Duncan. Funeral services were held Saturday. For a complete obituary, see page A2.