Paul Ray Watson, 72, of Oneida, passed away September 12, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Oneida, July 16, 1946, he was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Edson and Sarah Elizabeth Roe Watson; brothers: David, Thomas, and John Hubert Watson; sister, Lois Boyatt; and special friends, John A. Jeffers and Wayne Rogers.

He was a member of Foster Crossroads Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children: Gail Shelley, Paula Soard, and Ella (Cody) Mullis; grandchildren: Chris Honeycutt, Holly Polly, Tressa Soard, Billy Shelley, Jami Soard, P. J. and Raven Mullis, and Bethany and Jeremy Byrd; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Xavier; sisters, Alma Ruth Pike of Knoxville, and Mary Alice Miller of Oneida; special friends: Eva Thomas, Jim Jeffers, Dudley Crabtree, and Keith Crabtree; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 14, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Don Kidd and Bro. Jeff Boyatt officiating. Interment followed at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

