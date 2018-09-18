A Scott County man was airlifted to a Knoxville hospital and his alleged attacker was arrested on felony assault charges last week.

Obie W. Stephens, 35, of Williamsburg, Ky., was charged with aggravated assault on Monday, September 10, after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a tire iron and causing injuries severe enough to cause the victim to be airlifted.

The victim, Jesse Perry, was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center with head trauma. An acquaintance told Oneida Police Department investigators that she had accompanied Perry to a home on Stanley Street to use the telephone when two men — one of them being Stephens — "came out and jumped Jesse."

When investigators arrived at Big South Fork Medical Center ER, Perry had "a gash in his head approximately five inches long and blood all over his face and he had blood coming from his left eye," OPD K-9 Officer Toby Jeffers wrote in a warrant.

The second man named in the incident was not charged.