Nathan Dean Chambers 38, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), passed away September 2, 2018, at his home.

Born in Oak Ridge, September 16, 1979, he was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Dean Chambers; grandfather, James Lee Lay; and uncles: Neal Lay, Todd Lay, and Danny Ray Chambers.

He was a member of Mountain Ash Baptist Church since May, 2009.

He is survived by his mother, Tammie Lynn Sides; sisters, Christie (Grady) Hill and Deana Chambers; grandparents: Dean and Imogene Chambers, and Jackie Lay; nephews: Ethan Hill, Isaac Hill, and Porter Chambers; aunts and uncles: Brenda Chambers, Lisa Chambers, Michael (Tanya) Chambers, and James (Debbie) Lay; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 15, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Arrangements by Harp Funeral Home-Jellico.