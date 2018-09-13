HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man who attempted to elude authorities while in possession with a large quantity of methamphetamine was arrested following a traffic stop late Tuesday evening.

Mark Mason, 47, of the Ditney Trail neighborhood east of Huntsville, was arrested after his vehicle was stopped on Cherry Fork Road in Helenwood.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Scott County Sheriff's Department K-9 Deputy Tyler Johnson, Mason attempted to flee officers on multiple occasions, including when the traffic stop first originated.

Johnson wrote in the warrant that he attempted to stop Mason at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and Cherry Fork Road just south of the Oneida city limits. Instead of stopping, Johnson wrote, Mason sped up Cherry Fork Road, traveling at speeds between 45 mph and 55 mph for almost a mile before pulling over at a residence.

By that time, other officers — including Sheriff's Department Captain Dennis Chambers and Oneida Police Department Investigator Dustin Burke — were arriving to provide backup.

Johnson stated that Mason tried to exit his vehicle multiple times despite being ordered to remain inside. Later, as officers were searching the vehicle, Mason attempted to "come up behind officers" despite being told to remain at the rear of the vehicle, according to the warrant.

Allegedly, Johnson recovered a backpack from the vehicle that contained 35.75 grams of meth, along with a set of digital scales, a spoon for scooping the meth, a snorting straw and a folded dollar bill containing meth residue.

As Mason was being placed under arrest, he allegedly turned to run. Johnson grabbed at him, according to the warrant, ripping his shirt from him, before Burke tackled him into a truck parked in the driveway of the residence.

Mason allegedly continued to fight officers until Johnson forcibly constrained him and handcuffed him.

Mason was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale, felony evading arrest, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting the stop, frisk, halt search law, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the registration law and violation of the financial responsibility law. He was also charged with speeding and failure to maintain lane.