Hurricane Florence — the massive tropical cyclone that has displaced upwards of one million people along the Atlantic Coast — could eventually bring impacts to East Tennessee, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service's Morristown weather forecast office says rains from the hurricane will reach East Tennessee on Sunday.

"For Sunday and early Monday, the circulation with the remnants of Florence will move into the southern Appalachians (and) possibly (the) Tennessee Valley producing greater coverage of showers and possibly a thunderstorm," the NWS said in a Thursday morning forecast discussion. "Given the current expected path of depression low of Florence, the greatest coverage of rain will be across southwest Virginia, and northern half of Tennessee, and southwest North Carolina, but that could change."

Hurricane Florence weakened from a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds to a Category 2 storm with 110 mph winds overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. The hurricane is now forecasted to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane. The NWS's National Hurricane Center says the storm's remnants will be located in extreme western North Carolina as a tropical depression by late Sunday night, tracking across East Tennessee on Monday.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a 40 percent chance of showers for Scott County on Sunday, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Monday and a 40 percent chance of rain on Tuesday.