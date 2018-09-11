Virginia Alberta Thomas Collier, 92, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully September 5, 2018, at her home.

Born in Oneida, January 16, 1926, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Collier; parents Walter Roy and Rachel Clementine Phillips Thomas; brothers, Richard Harrison Thomas and Ray Thomas; and sister, Audrey Coombs.

She went to Berea College at age 16 and received her high school diploma there in 1944, graduating with a bachelor of science in home economics in 1950. She began teaching in 1950 in Crossville and in 1955, she and her husband moved to Illinois where she continued to teach. In 1967, the family moved to a farm in DeKalb, Illinois. She earned her master’s degree in Education in 1969 from Northern Illinois University, retiring in 1986. During the summers in the mid ‘70s, the family started Collier’s Farm where they sold fresh fruits/vegetables, pumpkins, and homemade canned goods. After the passing of her husband, she was a resident at Mountain Park Senior Living Center in Phoenix, AZ.

She is survived by her children, Lynda Ann (John) Favorite of Novi, Mich., and Glen Alan (Mindy) Collier of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren: John, Mark, Paul, and Mary Favorite, and Jack and Kendall Collier; sister, Alma Laxton; brother, Roy (Celia Joy) Thomas; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m., until time of funeral service Saturday, September 15, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.