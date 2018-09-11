HUNTSVILLE — Featuring seven new members, one representing each of Scott County’s civil districts, County Commission is off and running with committees having been established and prepared to consider the business that will come before the county’s legislative body over the next four years.

The committee appointments were announced by County Mayor Jeff Tibbals when commissioners met for the first time on Tuesday, September 4.

Serving on the Budget Committee, which is charged with formulating a budget for county government, will be 2nd District Commissioner Sam Lyles, 4th District Commissioner Kenny Chadwell, 5th District Commissioner Paul Strunk, 6th District Commissioner Patti Brown and 7th District Commissioner Mike Slaven, who will chair the committee.

The Intergovernmental Committee will feature Chadwell as its chairman, along with Brown, Slaven and Strunk, 1st District Commissioner Blue Day, 2nd District Commissioner Jerried Jeffers and 3rd District Commissioner Kenny Morrow.

Jeffers will chair the Emergency Services Committee, which will also feature Day and Morrow, along with 4th District Commissioner Shonda Gray, 5th District Commissioner Harold Chambers, 6th District Commissioner Donnie Bowlin and 7th District Commissioner Benny Carson.

The Building & Grounds Committee will be chaired by 1st District Commissioner David Jeffers, who will be joined by Jerried Jeffers, Morrow, Gray, Brown, Chambers and Carson.

Strunk will chair the Community Development Committee, and will be joined by David Jeffers, Lyles, Gray, Bowlin and Carson, along with 3rd District Commissioner Sheila Buttram.

Representing County Commission on the Scott County Finance Committee will be Buttram, Chadwell, Chambers and Slaven, who will continue to serve as the committee’s chairman. Also on the Finance Committee are Tibbals, Road Superintendent Kelvin King and Director of Schools Bill Hall.

Finally, serving on the county’s Ethics Committee will be Jerried Jeffers, Chadwell, Gray and Brown, along with County Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd.

The Intergovernmental, Emergency Services, Building & Grounds and Community Development committees meet on the first Monday of each month. The Budget Committee meets independently as needed to conduct its business, primarily during the budgeting season each spring and summer. The Finance Committee meets on the second Monday of each month. The Ethics Committee only meets if called upon to investigate an ethics complaint.