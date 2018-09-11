An Oneida man was arrested Thursday after authorities say he attempted to suffocate his wife with a plastic bag and the couple's son came to his mother's rescue.

Harry G. Dilts Jr., 38, was charged with domestic assault following the Thursday incident.

According to an an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Agent Bill Miller, authorities were dispatched to the couple's Summit Hill home in West Oneida after being alerted to a physical altercation.

The warrant stated that Dilts struck his wife in the face, "and then tried to suffocate the victim by putting a plastic bag over her heard."

The couple's young son told police officers that he intervened "by striking (Dilts) in the back to get him off (his mother)," the warrant stated.