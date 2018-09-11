Neva June Norris, 64, of the Capital Hill community, passed away September 7, 2018, at her home.

Born in Scott County, November 13, 1953, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Norris; daughter, Lisa Ann Norris; granddaughter, Lola Grace Jones; parents, Esau and Lola Jeffers West Byrd; brother, J. D. Byrd; sister, Elsie Hicks; and half-sister, Ottie Jean Meade.

She is survived by her children: Johnny (Leesa) Norris, Linda Slaven, Brenda (Michael) Jones, and Alice Robins; grandchildren: Brayden Jones, Jonathan and Kaitlyn Norris, Tristan and Alissa Robbins, and Tyrese Slaven; brother, L. C. (Janice) Byrd; half-sisters: Louise Giles, Mary Joe Predmore, and Carline Byrd; special friends: Shirley Jeffers, Lona Huckleby, and Josie Mason; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 11, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Graveside service was to have been conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 12, at Rector-Byrd Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.